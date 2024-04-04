AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

