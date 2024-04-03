White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,754.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,754.00, but opened at $1,820.11. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,820.11, with a volume of 1,133 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,722.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,579.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,701,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.