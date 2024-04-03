SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.23

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 23665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

