SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 601,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 126,719 shares.The stock last traded at $47.00 and had previously closed at $46.74.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOMP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,681,000 after acquiring an additional 614,967 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

