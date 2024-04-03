6,189 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,192. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

