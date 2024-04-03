BetterWealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $28.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,367.59. The company had a trading volume of 511,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,078.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

