Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 47,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,253. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 4,500 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

