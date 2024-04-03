The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $220.22 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

