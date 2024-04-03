Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $43.14 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $277.31. The stock had a trading volume of 515,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,074. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

