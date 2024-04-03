Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AMP stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.57. 43,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

