Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Increases By 7.0%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,976 shares of company stock worth $1,813,639. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2,607.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. 27,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

