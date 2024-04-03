Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 24,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

