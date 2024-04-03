Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

