Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $5.94

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBLA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $314,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,172,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,433,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,946 shares of company stock worth $1,932,413. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

