Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

