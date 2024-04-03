Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Doximity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.