Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get OLO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. OLO has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 538,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,499,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 81.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 186,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 127.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 205,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.