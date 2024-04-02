1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 231,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,793. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.