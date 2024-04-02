Mantle (MNT) Price Up 34.8% This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $309.97 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,233,737,802.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.18803719 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $257,125,983.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

