First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 280,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

