54,468 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. 3,141,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

