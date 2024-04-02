Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 2.0 %

Valvoline stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 310,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,926. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

