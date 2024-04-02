13,834 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. 195,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $116.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

