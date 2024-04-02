Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.73

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.73 and last traded at $322.73, with a volume of 6230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

