Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.32

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 78017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

