Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.20

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 63050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

