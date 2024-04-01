Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $78.92.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.