Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 3,189 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. 318,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

