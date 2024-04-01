Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines By 9.3%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.6 %

AWH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. 8,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

