Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after buying an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 550,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,919. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $890.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

