Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.85. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 14,844 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGIC. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $580.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

