Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Air China Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Air China has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

