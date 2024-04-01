Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Air China Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Monday. Air China has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
About Air China
