Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Stem stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 524,467 shares worth $1,215,826. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

