SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research firms have commented on STKL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.87 on Monday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

