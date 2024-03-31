Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 1.8 %

Teradata stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,948. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

