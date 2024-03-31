iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $25.58.

