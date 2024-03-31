Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. 3,728,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

