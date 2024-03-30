Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of Vishay Precision Group worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 270.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 69,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The stock has a market cap of $472.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

