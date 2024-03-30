Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

