Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$6.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

