Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

