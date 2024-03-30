Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of WD stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 81.76%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,055. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

