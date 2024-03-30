Reviewing Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 211.47 -$13.74 million ($0.79) -3.09 Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 4.31 -$49.53 million ($0.81) -16.11

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17% Treace Medical Concepts -26.47% -33.96% -19.99%

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

