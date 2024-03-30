Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AOMR opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 714.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

