Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.91.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $261.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

