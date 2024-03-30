Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

