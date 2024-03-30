Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

CTLT stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 43.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,795,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

