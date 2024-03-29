Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hanryu Price Performance
HRYU stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hanryu has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Hanryu Company Profile
