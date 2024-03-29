Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hanryu Price Performance

HRYU stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hanryu has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get Hanryu alerts:

Hanryu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.