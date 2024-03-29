Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE MAA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.58. 741,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
