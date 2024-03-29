Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 38,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $4,323,104.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,066,283.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 38,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $4,323,104.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,066,283.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,172 shares of company stock worth $19,823,720. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8 %

STRL stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 607,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,034. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

